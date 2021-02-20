Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $26,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 335,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.40. The stock had a trading volume of 988,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,252. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.