Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,136 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,992 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Xilinx worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 391,187 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $55,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,922 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 647.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,642. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

