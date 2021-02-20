Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,377 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 81,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 506,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. 25,117,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,131,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

