Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,504 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $29,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $63,897,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $44,415,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

