Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.54. 2,986,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

