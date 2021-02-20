Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,857. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

