Beam (BEAM) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $60.28 million and $26.07 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,950,160 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

