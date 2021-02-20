BeatzCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $248.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $865,104.92 and approximately $248.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028530 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.