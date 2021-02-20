Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,677 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 66,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

IEF opened at $116.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.61 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

