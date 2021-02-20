Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 35,817 Shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 4.38% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 99,449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

