Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,992 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 54,514,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,767,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

