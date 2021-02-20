Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 7,696 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 1.8% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.84 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.