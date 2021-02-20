Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 334.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,286 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $87.06 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

