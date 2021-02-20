Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 20,308 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.