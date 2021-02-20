Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 31,273 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $358.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

