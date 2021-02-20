Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 39,654 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 193.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.