Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 93,519 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 15.99% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

