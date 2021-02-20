Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 33,854 ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 215.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $185.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average is $130.64. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

