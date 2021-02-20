Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 51,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 134.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.