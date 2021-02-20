Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,424 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $49.64 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55.

