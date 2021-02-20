Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,649 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

