Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,649 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.