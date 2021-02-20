Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $286.92 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

