Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1,114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.