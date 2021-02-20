Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $28.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $255.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

