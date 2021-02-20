Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $33.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.0% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

