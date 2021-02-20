Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,623 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 35.34% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Tlwm acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Shares of BSMQ opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.026 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

