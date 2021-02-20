Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15.

