Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,205 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 258,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

