Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.58% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $32,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 89,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

