Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 287.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,660,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

