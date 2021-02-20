Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $8.08 Million in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $189.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average of $149.85.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

