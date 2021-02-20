Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 52,363 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1,936.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,363 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,068,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $996,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average is $154.89.

