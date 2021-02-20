Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 138,200 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 142,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

