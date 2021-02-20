Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $140.53.

