Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,286 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

