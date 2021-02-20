Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 15,008 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94.

