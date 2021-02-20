Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 23,705 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,705 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,480,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $77.88.

