Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

HDV opened at $90.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $95.88.

