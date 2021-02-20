Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 9,055 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.8% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

