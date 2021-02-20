Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes $6 Million Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 6.90% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMB. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

COMB stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.