Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,471 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,789,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $41.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

