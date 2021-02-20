Beaxy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,862.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Beaxy has a market cap of $3.00 million and $1,862.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00789010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00037296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00056338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.83 or 0.04625845 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

