Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,866 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 49.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 134,569 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 136,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of BZH opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $579.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $61,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,273.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,864.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,126 shares of company stock worth $166,578 and have sold 49,200 shares worth $729,495. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.