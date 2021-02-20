Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Tops $410,334.03

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $410,334.03 and approximately $10,104.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.97 or 0.00832834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00043123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.35 or 0.04787066 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.