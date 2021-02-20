Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Tops $410,334.03

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $410,334.03 and approximately $10,104.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00062488 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.97 or 0.00832834 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038461 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006379 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057059 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00043123 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018332 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.35 or 0.04787066 BTC.
About Beer Money
Beer Money Token Trading
