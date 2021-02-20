Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 67.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 57.5% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $158,793.78 and $2,780.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 255,973,256 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

