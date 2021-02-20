Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $91.66 million and approximately $515,808.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 77.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

