Beldex Price Reaches $0.0935 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $91.66 million and $515,808.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

