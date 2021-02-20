Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Tops $3.02

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00005311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.47 million and $34.68 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00771709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00040704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056983 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.15 or 0.04726982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

