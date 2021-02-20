BellRock Brands (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Stock Price Up 10.7%

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) rose 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 147,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 325,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About BellRock Brands (OTCMKTS:DXBRF)

BellRock Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells cannabis products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers cannabis infused adult-use topicals, confections, edibles, beverages, and concentrates, as well as transdermal patches, tinctures, capsules, lotions, creams, other topicals, vapes, and cosmetic serums.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BellRock Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRock Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.