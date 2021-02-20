Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $499,119.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $499,119.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.37 or 0.00486990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00065489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00403881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 81,126,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,382,660 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

